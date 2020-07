In a historic moment for UAE, It blasted off its first-ever interplanetary Hope Probe mission to Mars from Japan. The probe launched from Tanegashima Space Centre at 01:58 AM (local time).

It was named the ‘Al-Amal’ in Arabic. UAE Space Agency tweeted,” United Arab Emirates (UAE) launches its first mission to Mars, the ‘Hope Mars Mission’ from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center,”