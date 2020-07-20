Sushant’s lookalike is in a movie based on Sushant’s life

TikTok star Sachin Tiwari who resembles like late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been roped in to play the role of Sushant in the movie Suicide or Murder. The film is produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta.

The first look poster of the film has been released by the upcoming OTT platform, VSG Binge. The caption of the poster said, “A boy from small-town became a Shining Star in the film industry. This is his journey. Introducing Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) as ‘The Outsider’. @vsgbinge presents #SuicideOrMurder. Conceived & produced by @iamvijayshekhar. Directed by @shamik_maulik. Music by @shraddhapandit. Music on @vsgmusic #vsgmusic #vsgbinge #sachintiwari #bollywood #sushantsinghrajput (sic).”