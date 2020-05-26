Uber India lays off 600 employees

Mumbai, 26/5: Due to Coronavirus pandemic, Uber India laid off 600 employees. This is almost one-fourth of their employees. The company’s driver and rider support operations, and other functions are most affected position. This news is confirmed by Uber India and South Asia president Pradeep Parameswaran.

Mr. Parameswaran said. in a statement “The impact of COVID-19 and the unpredictable nature of the recovery has left Uber India SA with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce… Today is an incredibly sad day for colleagues leaving the Uber family and all of us at the company,”