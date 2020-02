Maharastra,2/2: Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray defends the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act but opposes the National Register of Citizen. He also said that his government won’t implement NRC in Maharastra.

Uddhav Thackeray said, “Proving citizenship will be difficult for both Hindus and Muslims. I will not let that happen.”

Uddhav Thackeray said the Citizenship Act is not about taking away citizenship, it is about giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighboring nations.