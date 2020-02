New Zeland, 2/2: India will look for a clean sweep whereas New Zeland will look to save their pride in the 5th T20 International. Indian Captain Virat Kohli is rested and Rohit Sharma replaces him in the squad as well as captain. New Zeland named an unchanged squad for this match.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. Sanju Samson will open the innings with KL Rahul and Rohit Will play at number 3.