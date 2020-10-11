Uddhav Thackeray relocates Metro Car shed projects to Kanjurmarg

Maharashtra, 11/10: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday canceled the Aarey Metro car shed project that has been in dispute for a long time. The state government has stopped the decision to build a metro car shed in view of the environment. Announcing the relocation of the Aare metro car project, he said to relocate it to Kanjurmarg here. Thackeray said in the digital conference that the project will be transferred to government land in Kanjurmarg and there will be no cost for this work. He said, ‘Land will be made available at zero rates.’