London,6/5: The UK has surpassed Italy in the Coronavirus death toll. The death toll due to the Coronavirus crossed 32,000 marks in the UK. Italy had the 29,079 casualties.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a press briefing at Downing Street on Tuesday” I don’t think we will get a real verdict on how well countries have done until the pandemic is over, and particularly until we get comprehensive international data on all-cause mortality,”