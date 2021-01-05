Union Budget to be presented on February 1

COVID-19 Updates World 86,248,818 World Confirmed: 86,248,818 Active: 23,187,044 Recovered: 61,197,913 Death: 1,863,861

New Delhi, 5/1: The Union Budget will be presented on February 1, 2021, as scheduled according to NDTV. It also added that President Ramnath Kovind will address both the houses on January 29.

The Budget session will take place in two phases. The first phase of the session will begin on January 29 with President Kovind’s address and end on February 15. The second phase will run from March 8 to April 8.

The centre had last month cancelled the winter session of parliament because of the coronavirus pandemic.