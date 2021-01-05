Union Budget to be presented on February 1

-
World
86,248,818
WorldConfirmed: 86,248,818Active: 23,187,044Recovered: 61,197,913Death: 1,863,861
-
USA
21,354,933
USAConfirmed: 21,354,933Active: 8,252,588Recovered: 12,740,215Death: 362,130
-
India
10,357,569
IndiaConfirmed: 10,357,569Active: 231,725Recovered: 9,975,958Death: 149,886
-
Brazil
7,754,560
BrazilConfirmed: 7,754,560Active: 682,739Recovered: 6,875,230Death: 196,591
-
Russia
3,284,384
RussiaConfirmed: 3,284,384Active: 562,210Recovered: 2,662,668Death: 59,506
-
UK
2,713,563
UKConfirmed: 2,713,563Active: 2,638,132Recovered: N/ADeath: 75,431
-
Turkey
2,255,607
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,255,607Active: 87,492Recovered: 2,146,430Death: 21,685
-
Italy
2,166,244
ItalyConfirmed: 2,166,244Active: 570,458Recovered: 1,520,106Death: 75,680
-
Germany
1,798,041
GermanyConfirmed: 1,798,041Active: 337,169Recovered: 1,424,700Death: 36,172
-
Pakistan
490,476
PakistanConfirmed: 490,476Active: 35,707Recovered: 444,360Death: 10,409
-
China
87,183
ChinaConfirmed: 87,183Active: 432Recovered: 82,117Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 5/1: The Union Budget will be presented on February 1, 2021, as scheduled according to NDTV. It also added that President Ramnath Kovind will address both the houses on January 29.
The Budget session will take place in two phases. The first phase of the session will begin on January 29 with President Kovind’s address and end on February 15. The second phase will run from March 8 to April 8.
The centre had last month cancelled the winter session of parliament because of the coronavirus pandemic.