Boris Johnson Cancels India Visit!

-
World
86,215,628
WorldConfirmed: 86,215,628Active: 23,156,272Recovered: 61,195,771Death: 1,863,585
-
USA
21,354,933
USAConfirmed: 21,354,933Active: 8,252,588Recovered: 12,740,215Death: 362,130
-
India
10,357,569
IndiaConfirmed: 10,357,569Active: 231,725Recovered: 9,975,958Death: 149,886
-
Brazil
7,754,560
BrazilConfirmed: 7,754,560Active: 682,739Recovered: 6,875,230Death: 196,591
-
Russia
3,284,384
RussiaConfirmed: 3,284,384Active: 562,210Recovered: 2,662,668Death: 59,506
-
UK
2,713,563
UKConfirmed: 2,713,563Active: 2,638,132Recovered: N/ADeath: 75,431
-
Turkey
2,255,607
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,255,607Active: 87,492Recovered: 2,146,430Death: 21,685
-
Italy
2,166,244
ItalyConfirmed: 2,166,244Active: 570,458Recovered: 1,520,106Death: 75,680
-
Germany
1,798,041
GermanyConfirmed: 1,798,041Active: 337,169Recovered: 1,424,700Death: 36,172
-
Pakistan
490,476
PakistanConfirmed: 490,476Active: 35,707Recovered: 444,360Death: 10,409
-
China
87,183
ChinaConfirmed: 87,183Active: 432Recovered: 82,117Death: 4,634
London, 5/1: The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled his India visit due to the rise of mutant coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom. PM Johnson had announced a complete lockdown in the UK earlier in the day.
“The prime minister spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned,” said a spokesperson while speaking to the news agency AFP.
Boris Johnson was the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations.