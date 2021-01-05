Boris Johnson Cancels India Visit!

COVID-19 Updates World 86,215,628 World Confirmed: 86,215,628 Active: 23,156,272 Recovered: 61,195,771 Death: 1,863,585

USA 21,354,933 USA Confirmed: 21,354,933 Active: 8,252,588 Recovered: 12,740,215 Death: 362,130

India 10,357,569 India Confirmed: 10,357,569 Active: 231,725 Recovered: 9,975,958 Death: 149,886

Brazil 7,754,560 Brazil Confirmed: 7,754,560 Active: 682,739 Recovered: 6,875,230 Death: 196,591

Russia 3,284,384 Russia Confirmed: 3,284,384 Active: 562,210 Recovered: 2,662,668 Death: 59,506

UK 2,713,563 UK Confirmed: 2,713,563 Active: 2,638,132 Recovered: N/A Death: 75,431

Turkey 2,255,607 Turkey Confirmed: 2,255,607 Active: 87,492 Recovered: 2,146,430 Death: 21,685

Italy 2,166,244 Italy Confirmed: 2,166,244 Active: 570,458 Recovered: 1,520,106 Death: 75,680

Germany 1,798,041 Germany Confirmed: 1,798,041 Active: 337,169 Recovered: 1,424,700 Death: 36,172

Pakistan 490,476 Pakistan Confirmed: 490,476 Active: 35,707 Recovered: 444,360 Death: 10,409

China 87,183 China Confirmed: 87,183 Active: 432 Recovered: 82,117 Death: 4,634

London, 5/1: The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled his India visit due to the rise of mutant coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom. PM Johnson had announced a complete lockdown in the UK earlier in the day.

“The prime minister spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned,” said a spokesperson while speaking to the news agency AFP.

Boris Johnson was the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations.