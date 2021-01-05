Boris Johnson Cancels India Visit!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
London, 5/1: The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled his India visit due to the rise of mutant coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom. PM Johnson had announced a complete lockdown in the UK earlier in the day.

“The prime minister spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned,” said a spokesperson while speaking to the news agency AFP.

Boris Johnson was the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations.

