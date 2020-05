New Delhi, 29/5: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan dedicates 56 CNG station to the nation in an online ceremony. These 56 stations are spread over 11 States/UTs -Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. The Minister said that the government is working on energy efficiency, affordability, security, and accessibility.