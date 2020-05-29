Dhoni insisted on the second toss in the World Cup final: Kumar Sangakara

Colombo,29/5: Veteran Sri Lankan batsman and former skipper Kumar Sangakkara revealed why there was a second toss during the World Cup finale against India.

Host India won this final played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and won the title after 28 years. Sangakkara (Kumar Sangakkara) talked about the final match with R Ashwin on Instagram Live.

Tossed twice in the final match

Ashwin also asked about the confusion created during the toss at that time. Sangakkara finally won the toss and decided to bat first. Sangakkara said, “A large number of spectators had arrived for the match. This has never happened in Sri Lanka. It happened once in Eden Gardens when I could not even speak with the fielder of the first slip and after that it happened in Wankhede. I remember I asked for the toss and after that Mahi (Dhoni) was not sure and asked if you said ‘Tail’ and I said no I said ‘Head’. ‘

He said, ‘The match referee actually said that I have won the toss but Mahi said that it is not so. There was a bit of confusion and Mahi said that Tas do it again and the head came again. I cannot say that it was luck that I won the toss. I think if India had won the toss, it could have batted first. ‘