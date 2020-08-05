Unlock 3.0: Know what reopens in Odisha from today

Though the number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day, we are now in the phase of Unlock 3.0. The guidelines for the Unlock-3.0 was issued by the Central government and state government.

According to the guidelines, gyms, and Yoga centers to reopen from today i.e from the 5th of August. According to the guidelines, Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet as far as feasible. Those having oxygen saturation level below 95% should not be allowed to exercise. Card-based contact-less payment is encouraged.