As we are in the unlock phase, the number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. Unlock 2.o ends on July 31. So we expect Unlock 3.0 guidelines before July 31. But as the number of Coronavirus cases and deaths relating to Coronavirus is increasing day by day, there is a slim possibility that Countrywide strict lockdown will be enforced once again.

Prime Minister Narendra mode is likely to hold a meeting with the chief ministers on July 27 about the Coronavirus situation in the states.