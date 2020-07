This state extends lockdown till 1st August after first Corona death

After the first COVID-19 death reported in the state, the Sikkim government has decided to extend lockdown till August 1. A 74-year-old man succumbed to the virus at a state-run hospital in Gangtok.

Sikkim government stated, “After careful consideration of the situation, it has been decided to extend the period of lockdown in the entire state of Sikkim till 6 am of August 1, 2020.”

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang expressed “deeply saddened” by the death of the COVID-19 patient.