Ministry of Home Affairs is likely to announce guidelines for Unlock 5.0 today . It is expected to see more relaxation in this phase Of Unlock. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed upon the need to implement “micro-containment” zones instead of imposing local lockdowns and curfews for one or two days a week.

There may be a decision on the reopening of schools and colleges. More economic activities may be allowed from October in adherence with the coronavirus protocols