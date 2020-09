No Clean chit to Deepika, Sara and Shraddha in drug probe

According to sources, the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) has not given any clean chit to actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor in the drug probe relating to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

“The news article mentioning that the drugs law enforcement agency giving clean chit to those examined by NCB is devoid of the facts and truth,” NCB officials said