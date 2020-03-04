Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Singh convicted in victim’s father’s death

New Delhi, 4/3: BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Senghar, who was expelled from the death of the father of the Unnao rape victim, has been convicted.

A Delhi court today ruled in the case. The court convicted Kuldeep Singh Senghar and 11 others in the case.

The father of the Unnao rape victim died in April 2017 amid judicial custody. On April 3, he and one of his colleagues were returning to their village of Makhi. Shashi Pratap Singh was shouted at by a man for not giving them a lift. That fact must be taken into account.