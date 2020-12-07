UP Businessman pays 9 lakh for ‘Karamati’ Bulb!!!

COVID-19 Updates World 67,493,598 World Confirmed: 67,493,598 Active: 19,260,632 Recovered: 46,689,337 Death: 1,543,629

Bareilly, 7/12: Three men allegedly sold a businessman a bulb for Rs 9 lakh. The accused said to the businessman that the bulb would attract expensive metals like gold and the bulb was a ‘karamati’ bulb.

The case came to light when a complaint was lodged against the three accused- Chutkan Khan, Masoom Khan, and Irfan Khan. All of them are from Lakhimpur Kheri, UP. The complainant was identified as Nitesh Malhotra.

The man said that the bulb would provide prosperity to him. Malhotra did not doubt the intentions of the accused and readily bought the dark LED bulb with special magnets for Rs 9 lakh.

Kheri SSP Vijay Dhull said, “Irfan has half a dozen cheating cases registered under his name. Masoom was earlier booked for cheating and dacoity too. The trio is from Kheri’s Nighsan area.”