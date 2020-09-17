Urmila Matondkar is known not for her acting but for Soft porn : Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has made one statement after another over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and Nepotism in Bollywood. Kangana first raised her voice about nepotism, but later began talking about drugs. Kangana Ranaut said many Bollywood actors were taking drugs and had links with drug dealers. Later in the case, actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan opposed Kangana by supporting Bollywood. After Jaya Bachchan, Urmila Matondkar is also said to have opposed Kangana Ranaut. “The whole country is at risk of drugs and drugs. Does Kangana know that Himachal Pradesh is the origin of drugs? Urmila said she should launch a campaign to ban drugs from her state.

In response to Urmila’s statement, Kangana said, ‘I saw an interview given by Urmila Matondkar today. She targeted me through interviews that am doing this to get a BJP ticket. It is not difficult for me to get a ticket. You don’t have to play with your life and waste your property to get a ticket. Urmila Matondkar is known not for her acting but for ‘Soft porn’ If she can a ticket I can get a ticket too.