Now tailors ,carpenters , small business owners can take home loan upto 50 lakhs

This bank has launched a new home loan scheme for skilled workers working in the unorganized sector in Delhi. Its name is Apna Ghar Dreamz. Under this, loans ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 50 lakh can be taken.

These people can get a loan: The company said that the scheme includes carpenters, electricians, tailors, painters, welding workers, plumbers, automobile mills, manufacturing machine drivers, RO fixers, mini and It is for medium business and grocery shoppers.

The loan will be available with fewer documents: According to ICICI Home Finance, the loan scheme is for those working in the unorganized sector who want to buy their home. However, they do not have the documents, which ba