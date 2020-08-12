US elections : Joe Biden selects Kamala Harris for Vice President

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for president of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California, U.S., January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo
In the latest development, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has selected California senator Kamala Harris as his Vice President candidate.

Kamala Harris’s mother is a Tamilian from South India. Kamala took to twitter to announce the news.

