US elections : Joe Biden selects Kamala Harris for Vice President

In the latest development, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has selected California senator Kamala Harris as his Vice President candidate.

Kamala Harris’s mother is a Tamilian from South India. Kamala took to twitter to announce the news.

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.

I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020