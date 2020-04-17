Using AC can increase the spread of Coronavirus? Know the details ..

Corona has already taken over 210 countries around the world, and the death toll has risen sharply. The number of deaths in our country due to Coronavirus has already exceeded 400. Many rumours are flying around about the Coronavirus. One of the things that are being said on social media is that using AC can increase the risk of Coronavirus. So let’s find out the truth now.

According to experts, the central AC, especially in hospitals, hotels, and offices, has a higher risk of infection. But single unit AC – such as Window AC or Car AC – has a lower risk.

According to a report in, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said the risk of corona infection by AC is high when cross-ventilation occurs. If you have a Windows AC in your home, the air in that room will stay there. There is no risk of coronavirus infection

How does the risk of coronavirus increase from central AC?

Doctor of Felix Hospital. K. Gupta said the central AC could easily spread the coronavirus from one room to another. Therefore, it is not advisable to use central air conditioning at health care centers and other places where more people gather. In addition, low temperatures allow the virus to grow. The virus is said to spread rapidly between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius. That’s why it’s best to stay away from AC in the summer.

According to doctors, temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius can interfere with the growth of the virus. So the heat is expected to reduce the anger of this deadly virus as the temperature rises.