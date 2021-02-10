Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 32 Bodies recovered , 200 still missing

-
World
107,463,667
WorldConfirmed: 107,463,667Active: 25,566,722Recovered: 79,544,099Death: 2,352,846
-
USA
27,799,946
USAConfirmed: 27,799,946Active: 9,680,957Recovered: 17,639,217Death: 479,772
-
India
10,858,300
IndiaConfirmed: 10,858,300Active: 143,416Recovered: 10,559,604Death: 155,280
-
Brazil
9,602,034
BrazilConfirmed: 9,602,034Active: 844,984Recovered: 8,523,462Death: 233,588
-
Russia
4,012,710
RussiaConfirmed: 4,012,710Active: 418,115Recovered: 3,516,461Death: 78,134
-
UK
3,972,148
UKConfirmed: 3,972,148Active: 1,874,648Recovered: 1,983,650Death: 113,850
-
Italy
2,655,319
ItalyConfirmed: 2,655,319Active: 413,967Recovered: 2,149,350Death: 92,002
-
Turkey
2,548,195
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,548,195Active: 83,815Recovered: 2,437,382Death: 26,998
-
Germany
2,302,051
GermanyConfirmed: 2,302,051Active: 165,680Recovered: 2,073,100Death: 63,271
-
Pakistan
557,591
PakistanConfirmed: 557,591Active: 30,512Recovered: 514,951Death: 12,128
-
China
89,734
ChinaConfirmed: 89,734Active: 969Recovered: 84,129Death: 4,636
Tapovan, 10/2: Several days after the Uttarakhand Glacier burst, the rescuer team entered the Tapovan tunnel. As many as 32 bodies have been recovered and more than 200 people are still missing.
Officials will collect DNA samples of the unattended recovered bodies.
According to reports, a total of 206 people including 25-35 persons stuck inside the Tapovan tunnel are still missing.
The joint teams of NDRF, ITBP, SDRF have been searching for the missing people after heavy machines removed more slush from the tunnel the whole night.