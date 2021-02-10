Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 32 Bodies recovered , 200 still missing

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Tapovan, 10/2: Several days after the Uttarakhand Glacier burst, the rescuer team entered the Tapovan tunnel. As many as 32 bodies have been recovered and more than 200 people are still missing.

Officials will collect DNA samples of the unattended recovered bodies.

According to reports, a total of 206 people including 25-35 persons stuck inside the Tapovan tunnel are still missing.

The joint teams of NDRF, ITBP, SDRF have been searching for the missing people after heavy machines removed more slush from the tunnel the whole night.

