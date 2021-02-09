Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue Operations Continue to find 39 bodies in the Tunnel
-
Chamoli, 9/2: The rescue operations continue, to find 39 bodies that are still trapped in the Tapovan Tunnel that got washed away due to the glacier burst in Uttarakhand on Sunday. Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Tuesday said it is hoped that the way will be cleared by noon.
“Rescue operation at the tunnel in Chamoli is underway, we are hopeful that we’ll be able to clear the way by noon,” DGP Kumar told ANI.
Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat conducted an aerial survey of affected areas. He also visited the ITBP hospital in Joshimath, Chamoli where injured people have been admitted.
“12 people who were rescued from the tunnel on February 7 are admitted here. They’ve complained of body ache as they were hanging on an iron bar for 3-4 hours fearing water and debris. Doctors said they’ll recover soon,” said Mr Rawat.
The operation to rescue the persons trapped in the tunnel in Chamoli’s Tapovan is being carried out by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and ITBP personnel along with members of other rescue teams.