Vaccine Politics : BSP Promises free Coronavirus vaccine if elected to power

UP,15/1: Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election, BSP Supremo Mayawati has announced free Coronavirus vaccine for all citizens of Uttar Pradesh if BSP has been elected to power in 2022.

BSP chief Mayawati announced “If BSP forms government in Uttar Pradesh, it will provide Covid-19 vaccine to everyone free of cost,”

This development occurred just one year before the much-hyped Uttar Pradesh election.BSP supremo also announced that it will not make any alliance in Uttar Pradesh or Uttarakhand election.