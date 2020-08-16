Vaishno Devi Reopens For Devotees

The holy shrine of Vaishno Devi reopened for the devotees after 5 months. The shrine was closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The gates of the shrine reopened for the devotees around 6 am.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Ramesh Kumar said “The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage was stopped on March 18 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and now when the administration had decided to reopen the religious places, the board had taken all necessary measures keeping in mind the challenge posed by the dreaded disease,”