Vehicles Older than 15 years Old now have to pay Green Tax. Know Details!

New Delhi, 28/3: Over 40 million vehicles running on the roads of the country are more than 15 years old. All these vehicles are now going to be subjected to Green Tax. Karnataka is on top in this matter. There are about 70 lakh such vehicles running there.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (Road Transport Ministry) has made the figures public of such old vehicles running across the country. These figures do not include data from Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Lakshadweep. Statistics of these states are not available at the moment. According to government statistics, 40 million vehicles older than 15 years are running on the roads in the country. 2 crore of these vehicles are more than 20 years old.

According to the ministry, Karnataka ranks first and Uttar Pradesh is second in the states with maximum pollution from old vehicles. The number of such vehicles in Uttar Pradesh is 56.54 lakhs. Of these, 24.55 lakh vehicles are more than 20 years old. The capital of the country, Delhi is in second place in this matter. Here 49.93 lakh vehicles are more than 15 years old.