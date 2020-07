In a shocking news, veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep passed away at the age of 81.Born on March 29, 1939 as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar, Jagdeep acted in over 400 films. He is best known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy’s blockbuster “Sholay” (1975).

His last-released film is “Masti Nahi Sasti” in 2017.