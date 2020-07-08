Shocking MIT Report: India might see 2.87 lakh cases per day by February 2021,May surpass USA

According to a study by famous Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , India may see the worst of Coronavirus in February 2021, unless a vaccine is developed.

That study reveals ,India may witness 2.87 lakh Coronavirus cases per day in February 2021.In this rate India will be the worst affected country by the deadly Coronavirus surpassing USA.

They have also projected that the total number of cases worldwide would be between 20 crore and 60 crore