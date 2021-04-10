Veteran Actor Satish Kaul dies of Coronavirus

COVID-19 Updates World 135,452,245 World Confirmed: 135,452,245 Active: 23,523,640 Recovered: 108,996,836 Death: 2,931,769

Ludhiana, 10/4: Veteran actor Satish Kaul, who has acted in several Hindi films and shows including BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, died after a battle with Covid-19. He was 66 at the time of his death.

Satish Kaul breathed his last in Ludhiana. He majorly worked in Punjabi movies. He had worked in over 300 films, out of which, he played the lead role in 85 feature films. He was also seen in some Bollywood films like Karma, Prem Parbat, Warrant, Gunaho Ka Faisla, Bhakti Me Shakti, Dance Dance, Ram Lakhan, and Pyar To Hona Hi Tha.

The 66-year-old actor had also worked in television shows Mahabharat and Vikram Aur Betaal. He played Lord Indra in the BR Chopra show. Kaul had moved to Punjab from Mumbai and had started an acting school around 2011, which wasn’t a success.