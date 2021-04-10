Veteran Actor Satish Kaul dies of Coronavirus

FeaturedBreaking NewsEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 135,452,245
    World
    Confirmed: 135,452,245
    Active: 23,523,640
    Recovered: 108,996,836
    Death: 2,931,769
  • USA 31,802,772
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,802,772
    Active: 6,881,166
    Recovered: 24,346,766
    Death: 574,840
  • Brazil 13,375,414
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 13,375,414
    Active: 1,234,595
    Recovered: 11,791,885
    Death: 348,934
  • India 13,205,926
    India
    Confirmed: 13,205,926
    Active: 1,046,600
    Recovered: 11,990,859
    Death: 168,467
  • Russia 4,632,688
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,632,688
    Active: 271,760
    Recovered: 4,258,279
    Death: 102,649
  • UK 4,365,461
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,365,461
    Active: 281,104
    Recovered: 3,957,317
    Death: 127,040
  • Turkey 3,745,657
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,745,657
    Active: 443,525
    Recovered: 3,268,678
    Death: 33,454
  • Italy 3,736,526
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,736,526
    Active: 536,361
    Recovered: 3,086,586
    Death: 113,579
  • Germany 2,974,110
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,974,110
    Active: 233,921
    Recovered: 2,661,500
    Death: 78,689
  • Pakistan 715,968
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 715,968
    Active: 73,078
    Recovered: 627,561
    Death: 15,329
  • China 90,400
    China
    Confirmed: 90,400
    Active: 283
    Recovered: 85,481
    Death: 4,636

Ludhiana, 10/4: Veteran actor Satish Kaul, who has acted in several Hindi films and shows including BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, died after a battle with Covid-19. He was 66 at the time of his death.

Satish Kaul breathed his last in Ludhiana. He majorly worked in Punjabi movies. He had worked in over 300 films, out of which, he played the lead role in 85 feature films. He was also seen in some Bollywood films like Karma, Prem Parbat, Warrant, Gunaho Ka Faisla, Bhakti Me Shakti, Dance Dance, Ram Lakhan, and Pyar To Hona Hi Tha.

The 66-year-old actor had also worked in television shows Mahabharat and Vikram Aur Betaal. He played Lord Indra in the BR Chopra show. Kaul had moved to Punjab from Mumbai and had started an acting school around 2011, which wasn’t a success.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.