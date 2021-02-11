Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey’s ‘Liger’ to release on this date!

-
Mumbai, 11/2: South Superstar Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey’s much-awaited film ‘Liger’ is going to release on September 9, 2021. The film is multilingual and apart from Hindi, it will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The date is set. “India – we are coming! September 9, 2021,” Vijay wrote along with a poster of the movie.
The Date is set.
India – we are coming!
September 9, 2021. #LIGER#SaalaCrossbreed#PuriJagannadh @ananyapandayy @karanjohar @charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects pic.twitter.com/pgclqQYiQ4
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 11, 2021
The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, and Hiroo Yash Johar. South Sensation Vijay Deverakonda will make his long-awaited Bollywood debut with ‘Liger’.