Manasa Varanasi crowned Miss India World 2020

World
WorldConfirmed: 107,873,744Active: 25,470,242Recovered: 80,038,235Death: 2,365,267
USA
USAConfirmed: 27,897,214Active: 9,586,691Recovered: 17,827,323Death: 483,200
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,871,060Active: 144,032Recovered: 10,571,629Death: 155,399
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,662,305Active: 831,230Recovered: 8,596,130Death: 234,945
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,012,710Active: 418,115Recovered: 3,516,461Death: 78,134
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,985,161Active: 1,851,466Recovered: 2,018,844Death: 114,851
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,668,266Active: 410,111Recovered: 2,165,817Death: 92,338
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,556,837Active: 84,459Recovered: 2,445,285Death: 27,093
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,311,297Active: 159,718Recovered: 2,087,600Death: 63,979
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 559,093Active: 30,225Recovered: 516,683Death: 12,185
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,736Active: 879Recovered: 84,221Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 11/2: The winner of Miss India 2020 was announced on Thursday, February 11. Telangana’s 23 years old information exchange analyst, Manasa Varanasi was declared the winner. Manya Singh from Uttar Pradesh was crowned as Femina Miss India 2020 runners up. Manika Sheokand from Haryana took the title of Miss Grand India 2020.
The event was hosted by Aparshakti Khurrana. Miss World Asia 2019 Suman Roa conducted the opening round of the pageant, led by the jury panel of some famous personalities Chitragada Singh, Neha Dhupia, Falguni, Pulkit Samrat, and Shane Peacock.