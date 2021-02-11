Manasa Varanasi crowned Miss India World 2020

COVID-19 Updates World 107,873,744 World Confirmed: 107,873,744 Active: 25,470,242 Recovered: 80,038,235 Death: 2,365,267

USA 27,897,214 USA Confirmed: 27,897,214 Active: 9,586,691 Recovered: 17,827,323 Death: 483,200

India 10,871,060 India Confirmed: 10,871,060 Active: 144,032 Recovered: 10,571,629 Death: 155,399

Brazil 9,662,305 Brazil Confirmed: 9,662,305 Active: 831,230 Recovered: 8,596,130 Death: 234,945

Russia 4,012,710 Russia Confirmed: 4,012,710 Active: 418,115 Recovered: 3,516,461 Death: 78,134

UK 3,985,161 UK Confirmed: 3,985,161 Active: 1,851,466 Recovered: 2,018,844 Death: 114,851

Italy 2,668,266 Italy Confirmed: 2,668,266 Active: 410,111 Recovered: 2,165,817 Death: 92,338

Turkey 2,556,837 Turkey Confirmed: 2,556,837 Active: 84,459 Recovered: 2,445,285 Death: 27,093

Germany 2,311,297 Germany Confirmed: 2,311,297 Active: 159,718 Recovered: 2,087,600 Death: 63,979

Pakistan 559,093 Pakistan Confirmed: 559,093 Active: 30,225 Recovered: 516,683 Death: 12,185

China 89,736 China Confirmed: 89,736 Active: 879 Recovered: 84,221 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 11/2: The winner of Miss India 2020 was announced on Thursday, February 11. Telangana’s 23 years old information exchange analyst, Manasa Varanasi was declared the winner. Manya Singh from Uttar Pradesh was crowned as Femina Miss India 2020 runners up. Manika Sheokand from Haryana took the title of Miss Grand India 2020.

The event was hosted by Aparshakti Khurrana. Miss World Asia 2019 Suman Roa conducted the opening round of the pageant, led by the jury panel of some famous personalities Chitragada Singh, Neha Dhupia, Falguni, Pulkit Samrat, and Shane Peacock.