Manasa Varanasi crowned Miss India World 2020

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 11/2: The winner of Miss India 2020 was announced on Thursday, February 11. Telangana’s 23 years old information exchange analyst, Manasa Varanasi was declared the winner. Manya Singh from Uttar Pradesh was crowned as Femina Miss India 2020 runners up. Manika Sheokand from Haryana took the title of Miss Grand India 2020.

The event was hosted by Aparshakti Khurrana. Miss World Asia 2019 Suman Roa conducted the opening round of the pageant, led by the jury panel of some famous personalities Chitragada Singh, Neha Dhupia, Falguni, Pulkit Samrat, and Shane Peacock.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
