Vinesh Phogat wins Gold Medal at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series in Rome

-
World
117,168,256
WorldConfirmed: 117,168,256Active: 21,837,103Recovered: 92,729,673Death: 2,601,480
-
USA
29,653,891
USAConfirmed: 29,653,891Active: 8,842,857Recovered: 20,273,915Death: 537,119
-
India
11,210,799
IndiaConfirmed: 11,210,799Active: 184,488Recovered: 10,868,520Death: 157,791
-
Brazil
10,939,320
BrazilConfirmed: 10,939,320Active: 970,523Recovered: 9,704,351Death: 264,446
-
Russia
4,322,776
RussiaConfirmed: 4,322,776Active: 321,758Recovered: 3,911,924Death: 89,094
-
UK
4,213,343
UKConfirmed: 4,213,343Active: 889,359Recovered: 3,199,565Death: 124,419
-
Italy
3,046,762
ItalyConfirmed: 3,046,762Active: 465,812Recovered: 2,481,372Death: 99,578
-
Turkey
2,769,230
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,769,230Active: 124,126Recovered: 2,616,139Death: 28,965
-
Germany
2,502,122
GermanyConfirmed: 2,502,122Active: 125,352Recovered: 2,304,300Death: 72,470
-
Pakistan
590,508
PakistanConfirmed: 590,508Active: 18,055Recovered: 559,248Death: 13,205
-
China
89,975
ChinaConfirmed: 89,975Active: 173Recovered: 85,166Death: 4,636
Kyiv, 7/3: Indian Wrestling star Vinesh Phogat has won a gold medal at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event in Rome. She defeated Canada’s Diana Weicker 4-0 in the final.
Vinesh scored all her points in the first period and held on to her lead in the second to ensure a top-of-the-podium finish. She had won a gold medal in Kyiv last week also.
With this win, Vinesh has regained the top spot in the world rankings. She did not concede a single point at this tournament, winning two of her three bouts by pinning her rivals while getting injury walkouts in the other two in the eight-woman field.