Vinesh Phogat wins Gold Medal at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series in Rome

Kyiv, 7/3: Indian Wrestling star Vinesh Phogat has won a gold medal at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event in Rome. She defeated Canada’s Diana Weicker 4-0 in the final.

Vinesh scored all her points in the first period and held on to her lead in the second to ensure a top-of-the-podium finish. She had won a gold medal in Kyiv last week also.

With this win, Vinesh has regained the top spot in the world rankings. She did not concede a single point at this tournament, winning two of her three bouts by pinning her rivals while getting injury walkouts in the other two in the eight-woman field.