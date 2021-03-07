COVID-19 Updates World 117,168,070 World Confirmed: 117,168,070 Active: 21,837,211 Recovered: 92,729,383 Death: 2,601,476

USA 29,653,891 USA Confirmed: 29,653,891 Active: 8,842,857 Recovered: 20,273,915 Death: 537,119

India 11,210,799 India Confirmed: 11,210,799 Active: 184,488 Recovered: 10,868,520 Death: 157,791

Brazil 10,939,320 Brazil Confirmed: 10,939,320 Active: 970,523 Recovered: 9,704,351 Death: 264,446

Russia 4,322,776 Russia Confirmed: 4,322,776 Active: 321,758 Recovered: 3,911,924 Death: 89,094

UK 4,213,343 UK Confirmed: 4,213,343 Active: 889,359 Recovered: 3,199,565 Death: 124,419

Italy 3,046,762 Italy Confirmed: 3,046,762 Active: 465,812 Recovered: 2,481,372 Death: 99,578

Turkey 2,769,230 Turkey Confirmed: 2,769,230 Active: 124,126 Recovered: 2,616,139 Death: 28,965

Germany 2,502,122 Germany Confirmed: 2,502,122 Active: 125,352 Recovered: 2,304,300 Death: 72,470

Pakistan 590,508 Pakistan Confirmed: 590,508 Active: 18,055 Recovered: 559,248 Death: 13,205

China 89,975 China Confirmed: 89,975 Active: 173 Recovered: 85,166 Death: 4,636

Chennai, 7/3: Washington Sundar on Saturday remained not out on 96 as the last 3 three Indian wickets fell within a span of 4 balls. He after the match said that he is not concerned about his 100 and is happy as long as the team is winning.

But it seems Washington’s father M Sundar is not very happy with the tailenders of the team. In an interview, he said, “What I am really disappointed about are the tailenders. They couldn’t stay on for even a brief while. Suppose India were playing, needing 10 runs to win, wouldn’t this have been a huge mistake. There are millions of youngsters watching, they shouldn’t learn what the tail-enders did.”

He also added that people should not be surprised at his batting ability and he can also face the new ball.

“I don’t understand why people are surprised at his batting. I have been hearing. He can face the new ball. But we are ready for whatever the Indian team asks him to do,” said Sundar.

He added, “It is not about technique or skills. It was a matter of courage. England were tired, Stokes was bowling at 123-126. They were not bowling at lethal pace.”