Washington Sundar's Father is disappointed with Team India's Bowlers. Know why!

Washington Sundar with his father M Sundar
“What I am really disappointed about are the tailenders. They couldn’t stay on for even a brief while.
Chennai, 7/3: Washington Sundar on Saturday remained not out on 96 as the last 3 three Indian wickets fell within a span of 4 balls. He after the match said that he is not concerned about his 100 and is happy as long as the team is winning.

But it seems Washington’s father M Sundar is not very happy with the tailenders of the team. In an interview, he said, “What I am really disappointed about are the tailenders. They couldn’t stay on for even a brief while. Suppose India were playing, needing 10 runs to win, wouldn’t this have been a huge mistake. There are millions of youngsters watching, they shouldn’t learn what the tail-enders did.”

He also added that people should not be surprised at his batting ability and he can also face the new ball.

“I don’t understand why people are surprised at his batting. I have been hearing. He can face the new ball. But we are ready for whatever the Indian team asks him to do,” said Sundar.

He added, “It is not about technique or skills. It was a matter of courage. England were tired, Stokes was bowling at 123-126. They were not bowling at lethal pace.”

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
