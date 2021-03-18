Virat Kohli and Urvashi Rautela’s water Costs More than your monthly Grocery. Find Out More!

-
Mumbai, 18/3: Recently Bollywood Actress Urvashi Rautela is spotted drinking a black liquid-filled water bottle in Mumbai Airport. Apparently the bottle contained ‘black water’ which costs almost INR 3000-4000 per liter.
It is to be noted that India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and a few other celebrities also drink this special water. The bottle of water which Urvashi was carrying contains natural-black alkaline water, which helps you stay hydrated. The ‘Black Water’ is high in pH.
It is said that Kohli and other celebrities switched to ‘Black Water’ during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in order to improve their immunity and remain fit.