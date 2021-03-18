Virat Kohli and Urvashi Rautela’s water Costs More than your monthly Grocery. Find Out More!

COVID-19 Updates World 121,978,880 World Confirmed: 121,978,880 Active: 20,990,552 Recovered: 98,293,026 Death: 2,695,302

USA 30,298,859 USA Confirmed: 30,298,859 Active: 7,299,899 Recovered: 22,448,224 Death: 550,736

Brazil 11,700,431 Brazil Confirmed: 11,700,431 Active: 1,128,238 Recovered: 10,287,057 Death: 285,136

India 11,474,605 India Confirmed: 11,474,605 Active: 252,330 Recovered: 11,063,025 Death: 159,250

Russia 4,428,239 Russia Confirmed: 4,428,239 Active: 297,379 Recovered: 4,037,036 Death: 93,824

UK 4,274,579 UK Confirmed: 4,274,579 Active: 580,477 Recovered: 3,568,271 Death: 125,831

Italy 3,281,810 Italy Confirmed: 3,281,810 Active: 539,008 Recovered: 2,639,370 Death: 103,432

Turkey 2,930,554 Turkey Confirmed: 2,930,554 Active: 148,835 Recovered: 2,752,023 Death: 29,696

Germany 2,610,769 Germany Confirmed: 2,610,769 Active: 152,492 Recovered: 2,383,600 Death: 74,677

Pakistan 615,810 Pakistan Confirmed: 615,810 Active: 24,592 Recovered: 577,501 Death: 13,717

China 90,072 China Confirmed: 90,072 Active: 169 Recovered: 85,267 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 18/3: Recently Bollywood Actress Urvashi Rautela is spotted drinking a black liquid-filled water bottle in Mumbai Airport. Apparently the bottle contained ‘black water’ which costs almost INR 3000-4000 per liter.

It is to be noted that India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and a few other celebrities also drink this special water. The bottle of water which Urvashi was carrying contains natural-black alkaline water, which helps you stay hydrated. The ‘Black Water’ is high in pH.

It is said that Kohli and other celebrities switched to ‘Black Water’ during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in order to improve their immunity and remain fit.