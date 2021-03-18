Zakir Khan’s ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare’ season 2 will Release on this Date. Know details!

COVID-19 Updates World 121,978,880 World Confirmed: 121,978,880 Active: 20,990,552 Recovered: 98,293,026 Death: 2,695,302

USA 30,298,859 USA Confirmed: 30,298,859 Active: 7,299,899 Recovered: 22,448,224 Death: 550,736

Brazil 11,700,431 Brazil Confirmed: 11,700,431 Active: 1,128,238 Recovered: 10,287,057 Death: 285,136

India 11,474,605 India Confirmed: 11,474,605 Active: 252,330 Recovered: 11,063,025 Death: 159,250

Russia 4,428,239 Russia Confirmed: 4,428,239 Active: 297,379 Recovered: 4,037,036 Death: 93,824

UK 4,274,579 UK Confirmed: 4,274,579 Active: 580,477 Recovered: 3,568,271 Death: 125,831

Italy 3,281,810 Italy Confirmed: 3,281,810 Active: 539,008 Recovered: 2,639,370 Death: 103,432

Turkey 2,930,554 Turkey Confirmed: 2,930,554 Active: 148,835 Recovered: 2,752,023 Death: 29,696

Germany 2,610,769 Germany Confirmed: 2,610,769 Active: 152,492 Recovered: 2,383,600 Death: 74,677

Pakistan 615,810 Pakistan Confirmed: 615,810 Active: 24,592 Recovered: 577,501 Death: 13,717

China 90,072 China Confirmed: 90,072 Active: 169 Recovered: 85,267 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 18/3: The second season of Zakir Khan’s comedy web-series ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare’ will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 26.

Khan has created the show, produced by OML Entertainment and directed by Shashant Shah. Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare also stars Sunny Hinduja, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Alka Amin, Venus Singh, and Onima Kashyap in pivotal roles.

Previously, Khan has collaborated with Amazon Prime Video on a comedy special Haq Se Single, and the reality show Comicstaan.