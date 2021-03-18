Zakir Khan’s ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare’ season 2 will Release on this Date. Know details!

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 121,978,880Active: 20,990,552Recovered: 98,293,026Death: 2,695,302
USA
USAConfirmed: 30,298,859Active: 7,299,899Recovered: 22,448,224Death: 550,736
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 11,700,431Active: 1,128,238Recovered: 10,287,057Death: 285,136
India
IndiaConfirmed: 11,474,605Active: 252,330Recovered: 11,063,025Death: 159,250
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,428,239Active: 297,379Recovered: 4,037,036Death: 93,824
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,274,579Active: 580,477Recovered: 3,568,271Death: 125,831
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 3,281,810Active: 539,008Recovered: 2,639,370Death: 103,432
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,930,554Active: 148,835Recovered: 2,752,023Death: 29,696
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,610,769Active: 152,492Recovered: 2,383,600Death: 74,677
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 615,810Active: 24,592Recovered: 577,501Death: 13,717
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,072Active: 169Recovered: 85,267Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 18/3: The second season of Zakir Khan’s comedy web-series ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare’ will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 26.
Khan has created the show, produced by OML Entertainment and directed by Shashant Shah. Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare also stars Sunny Hinduja, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Alka Amin, Venus Singh, and Onima Kashyap in pivotal roles.
ronny bhaiya is returning for a second season, this time with double the laughs, double the bluffs 🥳
#ChachaVidhayakOnPrime, March 26@Zakirism @vyomsha @RandomVarun @ActorASingh @hinduja_sunny #ZakirHussain #AlkaAmin #VenusSingh @kashyaponima @ShahShashant @onlymuchlouder pic.twitter.com/hl4tU3Xbst
— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 18, 2021
Previously, Khan has collaborated with Amazon Prime Video on a comedy special Haq Se Single, and the reality show Comicstaan.