Zakir Khan's 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare' season 2 will Release on this Date. Know details!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 18/3: The second season of Zakir Khan’s comedy web-series ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare’ will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 26.

Khan has created the show, produced by OML Entertainment and directed by Shashant Shah. Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare also stars Sunny Hinduja, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Alka Amin, Venus Singh, and Onima Kashyap in pivotal roles.

Previously, Khan has collaborated with Amazon Prime Video on a comedy special Haq Se Single, and the reality show Comicstaan.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
