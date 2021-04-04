Virat Kohli expresses Grief over the death of 22 dead Soldiers in Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack

-
New Delhi, 4/4: Team India captain Virat Kohli has expressed grief over the Chhattisgarh Naxal attack in Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh. In this Naxalite attack, 22 soldiers of the security forces have been martyred. 9 Naxalites have also been killed in the encounter.
Team India captain Virat Kohli, expressing grief through his Twitter account, wrote, “Absolutely tragic to hear about the loss of lives of our brave jawans. My condolences to the bereaved families”.
Absolutely tragic to hear about the loss of lives of our brave jawans. My condolences to the bereaved families. 🙏
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 4, 2021