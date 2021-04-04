Virat Kohli expresses Grief over the death of 22 dead Soldiers in Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack

FeaturedSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 131,515,279
    World
    Confirmed: 131,515,279
    Active: 22,741,066
    Recovered: 105,912,581
    Death: 2,861,632
  • USA 31,383,126
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,383,126
    Active: 6,919,981
    Recovered: 23,894,632
    Death: 568,513
  • Brazil 12,953,597
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,953,597
    Active: 1,317,554
    Recovered: 11,305,746
    Death: 330,297
  • India 12,485,509
    India
    Confirmed: 12,485,509
    Active: 691,565
    Recovered: 11,629,289
    Death: 164,655
  • Russia 4,580,894
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,580,894
    Active: 276,439
    Recovered: 4,204,081
    Death: 100,374
  • UK 4,357,091
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,357,091
    Active: 341,810
    Recovered: 3,888,455
    Death: 126,826
  • Italy 3,650,247
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,650,247
    Active: 564,855
    Recovered: 2,974,688
    Death: 110,704
  • Turkey 3,445,052
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,445,052
    Active: 330,298
    Recovered: 3,082,676
    Death: 32,078
  • Germany 2,886,020
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,886,020
    Active: 239,118
    Recovered: 2,569,400
    Death: 77,502
  • Pakistan 687,908
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 687,908
    Active: 60,072
    Recovered: 613,058
    Death: 14,778
  • China 90,273
    China
    Confirmed: 90,273
    Active: 215
    Recovered: 85,422
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 4/4: Team India captain Virat Kohli has expressed grief over the Chhattisgarh Naxal attack in Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh. In this Naxalite attack, 22 soldiers of the security forces have been martyred. 9 Naxalites have also been killed in the encounter.

Team India captain Virat Kohli, expressing grief through his Twitter account, wrote, “Absolutely tragic to hear about the loss of lives of our brave jawans. My condolences to the bereaved families”.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.