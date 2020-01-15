Virat Kohli wins triplet honours in ICC awards

New Delhi,15/1: Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli wins three awards in the ICC yearly awards. Ben Stokes won the top honours by winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for world player of the year. Patt Cummins won the Test Player of the Year and Rohit Sharma won the ODI player of the year.

Virat is named as captain of both test team of the year and ODI team of the year also Kohli’s gesture for Steve Smith during World Cup 2019 was awarded the Spirit of Cricket Award.

ICC ODI Team of the Year 2019: Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (c), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

ICC Test Team of the Year 2019: Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon