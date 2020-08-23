Virat Kohli’s test team the best so far: Sunil Gavaskar

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the Indian team has achieved many historic victories in the recent past. Kohli’s team hoisted the flag of victory abroad. Veteran batsman Sunil Gavaskar, terming the current team led by Virat Kohli as the best Test team of India so far, said that due to the excellent bowling attack, it was the presence of the former teams. Has become more balanced than

Under Kohli’s captaincy, India topped the ICC Test rankings and the team is currently in the first place in the World Test Championship table. This team had defeated Australia on its soil in 2018-19 and it became the first Indian team to do so.