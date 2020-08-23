Karan Johar returns to twitter

After a gap of two months, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar returned to micro-blogging site twitter. He wished his fans a happy Ganesh Chaturthi.
Karan shared a picture of Lord Ganesh and wrote, “May the power of Lord Ganesh protect you and your loved ones from all evil….may the power enhance all positivity and spread only love…please stay safe.”
May the power of Lord Ganesh protect you and your loved ones from all evil….may the power enhance all positivity and spread only love…please stay safe🧡🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/fx0dolkylE
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 22, 2020