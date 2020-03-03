Virat retains his no 2 spot, Mayank Out of top 10

FeaturedBreaking NewsCricket
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 20

Dubai, 3/3: Virat Kohli retained his number 2 spot in the recently published ICC test ranking despite his dismal performance against the Kiwis. Mayank Agarwal’s poor performance cost him the top 10 place. Steve Smith is sitting pretty on the top of the Test Batting Rankings with 911 points. Bumrah  Bumrah climbed 4 spots to 7th after regaining form towards the end of the Test series.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.