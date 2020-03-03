Virat retains his no 2 spot, Mayank Out of top 10

Dubai, 3/3: Virat Kohli retained his number 2 spot in the recently published ICC test ranking despite his dismal performance against the Kiwis. Mayank Agarwal’s poor performance cost him the top 10 place. Steve Smith is sitting pretty on the top of the Test Batting Rankings with 911 points. Bumrah Bumrah climbed 4 spots to 7th after regaining form towards the end of the Test series.

Virat Kohli maintained his second spot, while Kane Williamson slipped one position in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batsmen after the #NZvIND series. ➡️ https://t.co/prAx9uffmC pic.twitter.com/YJRok7JJWn — ICC (@ICC) March 3, 2020