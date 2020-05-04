Virat , Rohit take part in online concert to raise fund for COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai, 4/5: Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli and star opener Rohit Sharma took part in the online concert “iFor India” to raise funds for the COVID-19 pandemic. Many actors, singers, sportspersons also took part in the concert.

“Two weeks ago, we started work on India’s biggest concert. To entertain people who are locked-down at home. To pay tribute to those who work on the frontlines while we work from home. And to raise funds for those who have no work and no home,” a message from #IForIndia, the concert for our times, said.

Other prominent names are Ayushman Khurana, Sania Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Gulzar, Aishwarya Rai Bachhan, Alia Bhat and many more.