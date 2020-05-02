Lack of Vitamin-D causes Coronavirus death!

Vitamin D helps in getting rid of all diseases in the body. It increases the ability to fight against diseases. But in research, it has been found that the lack of vitamin D in the body increases the risk of infection of Coronavirus. Even the chances of death of a corona patient increase with the lack k of vitamin D deficiency.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, after research on deaths from coronaviruses in the UK, it has been found that vitamin D deficiency was found in the body of the average casualty. Low vitamin D has been found to have a direct link to most deaths from the corona. Researchers believe that vitamin D should be given as an essential supplement in the fight against the coronavirus.

According to research, corona patients suffering from vitamin D deficiency are more likely to die. Researchers conducted a comparative study of vitamin D levels and infection-related deaths of COVID-19 patients in 20 European countries. In this study, it was revealed that in countries where there was a decrease in the amount of vitamin D in patients, the death rate was the highest.

However, other scientists of this study have not investigated that due to which it has not yet been proved that vitamin D deficiency can be considered as a big reason behind the causes of death. Despite this, scientists from Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation Trust and the University of East Angelia wrote in their research that vitamin D supplementation should be given to prevent SARS-CoV2 infection.