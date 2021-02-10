Vivo may transfer IPL title sponsor rights

COVID-19 Updates World 107,463,667 World Confirmed: 107,463,667 Active: 25,566,722 Recovered: 79,544,099 Death: 2,352,846

USA 27,799,946 USA Confirmed: 27,799,946 Active: 9,680,957 Recovered: 17,639,217 Death: 479,772

India 10,858,300 India Confirmed: 10,858,300 Active: 143,416 Recovered: 10,559,604 Death: 155,280

Brazil 9,602,034 Brazil Confirmed: 9,602,034 Active: 844,984 Recovered: 8,523,462 Death: 233,588

Russia 4,012,710 Russia Confirmed: 4,012,710 Active: 418,115 Recovered: 3,516,461 Death: 78,134

UK 3,972,148 UK Confirmed: 3,972,148 Active: 1,874,648 Recovered: 1,983,650 Death: 113,850

Italy 2,655,319 Italy Confirmed: 2,655,319 Active: 413,967 Recovered: 2,149,350 Death: 92,002

Turkey 2,548,195 Turkey Confirmed: 2,548,195 Active: 83,815 Recovered: 2,437,382 Death: 26,998

Germany 2,302,051 Germany Confirmed: 2,302,051 Active: 165,680 Recovered: 2,073,100 Death: 63,271

Pakistan 557,591 Pakistan Confirmed: 557,591 Active: 30,512 Recovered: 514,951 Death: 12,128

China 89,734 China Confirmed: 89,734 Active: 969 Recovered: 84,129 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 10/2 : Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo can transfer its title sponsor rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the race for the next title sponsor of the IPL, Dream-11 and Unacademy are leading the way. Dream-11 was also the title sponsor of the IPL-2020. They bought these rights for 220 crore rupees last year.

Vivo had signed a five-year agreement with the BCCI for a huge amount for the IPL. Vivo had won the title sponsorship rights of IPL for an estimated amount of Rs 2190 crore from 2018 to 2022, about Rs 440 crore per year. Now due to the tension in the current political relations between India and China, Vivo believes that it will not be the right decision to continue the partnership with IPL. According to a senior BCCI official, “It is almost certain that Vivo’s IPL title sponsorship agreement is going to end by mutual consent. It was suspended in 2020. There is a provision to give its outstanding liability to the new sponsor. It is possible if the board is prepared in principle. ”

Vivo’s agreement was suspended in IPL-2020

The BCCI and Vivo had decided to suspend their partnership for the IPL-2020 played in the UAE last year. This decision was taken so that Chinese products could be boycotted in view of the China-India border stand-off. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly described the suspension of the IPL title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo as just a ‘nap’. At the same time, he had ruled out that it would be something like a “financial crisis”.