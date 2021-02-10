Rohan Bopanna crashed out of Australian Open

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Canberra, 10/2: India faced its second consecutive disappointing result in the Australian Open Tennis Tournament. The pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ben McLachlan lost in the first round of the men’s doubles on Wednesday against Ji Sung Naim and Min-Kyu Song. Bopanna and his Japanese partner lost 4-6 6-7 in an hour and 17 minutes against Korea’s wild cardholders. Bopanna had difficulty regaining his rhythm because of not being able to spend much time on the court due to strict segregation. McLachlan also looked troubled against the volley whose cost the pair had to suffer.

Bopanna spent 14 days in his room during segregation and on January 30, he was allowed to appear on the court. He, however, lost in the first round of the Australian Open preparation tournament, playing alongside Fredrik Nielsen. Bopanna did not get enough time to prepare for the Grand Slam tournament before the season and lost his serve in the first set itself. The Korean pair won the first set, retaining this early lead. The India-Japan duo also struggled with returns, while Song and Naim easily dominated with a volley winner. While Naim was serving to win the match, McLachlan of Japan hit the forehand and put him in the bag of the opposing pair. India’s challenge is now in the hands of Divij Sharan in men’s doubles and Ankita Raina making her debut in women’s doubles.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
