Vodafone Idea Is rebranded as VI

In the aim to revive Vodafone Idea from debt, they now rebranded as VI. Vodafone Idea also says that it has completed the network integration—which it says is the world’s largest mobile network integration in record time. Vodafone Idea has seen its user base reduce significantly, dropping to 280 million users at the end of June this year, compared with 408 million users at the time of the merger between Vodafone and Idea two years ago.

Now, they will focus on the ways to counter Reliance Jio and Bharati Airtel.