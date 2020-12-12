Want MSP guarantee bill not not written assurance- Farmer Leaders

-
World
71,560,080
WorldConfirmed: 71,560,080Active: 20,175,436Recovered: 49,780,678Death: 1,603,966
-
USA
16,295,714
USAConfirmed: 16,295,714Active: 6,485,476Recovered: 9,507,476Death: 302,762
-
India
9,827,026
IndiaConfirmed: 9,827,026Active: 360,036Recovered: 9,324,328Death: 142,662
-
Brazil
6,836,313
BrazilConfirmed: 6,836,313Active: 701,115Recovered: 5,954,745Death: 180,453
-
Russia
2,625,848
RussiaConfirmed: 2,625,848Active: 493,437Recovered: 2,085,958Death: 46,453
-
UK
1,809,455
UKConfirmed: 1,809,455Active: 1,745,949Recovered: N/ADeath: 63,506
-
Italy
1,805,873
ItalyConfirmed: 1,805,873Active: 690,323Recovered: 1,052,163Death: 63,387
-
Turkey
1,780,673
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,780,673Active: 610,363Recovered: 1,154,333Death: 15,977
-
Germany
1,298,776
GermanyConfirmed: 1,298,776Active: 334,856Recovered: 942,100Death: 21,820
-
Pakistan
435,056
PakistanConfirmed: 435,056Active: 45,124Recovered: 381,208Death: 8,724
-
China
86,701
ChinaConfirmed: 86,701Active: 293Recovered: 81,774Death: 4,634
New Delhi,12/12: In the latest development in farmer’s protest at Delhi border, farmer leader from Uttar Pradesh, Dungar Singh said that farmers want a bill on MSP Guarantee.
“We want MSP of all our products including potatoes, sugarcane, grains, vegetables, and milk. We don’t want this guarantee in written form but we want a law for MSP now,” said Dungar Singh.
All India Kishan Sangharsh Coordination Committee(AIKSCC) has lent its support for the bill and said the farmers will benefit from the MSP Bill. “We want assurance on the MSP. We want a guarantee of the purchase of our products under it. Farmers will be benefited if you bring MSP Guarantee Bill” said All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee’s Sardar VM Singh