Want MSP guarantee bill not not written assurance- Farmer Leaders

By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
New Delhi,12/12: In the latest development in farmer’s protest at Delhi border, farmer leader from Uttar Pradesh, Dungar Singh said that farmers want a bill on MSP Guarantee.

“We want MSP of all our products including potatoes, sugarcane, grains, vegetables, and milk. We don’t want this guarantee in written form but we want a law for MSP now,” said Dungar Singh.

All India Kishan Sangharsh Coordination Committee(AIKSCC) has lent its support for the bill and said the farmers will benefit from the MSP Bill. “We want assurance on the MSP. We want a guarantee of the purchase of our products under it. Farmers will be benefited if you bring MSP Guarantee Bill” said All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee’s  Sardar VM Singh

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
