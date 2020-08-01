ଇଦ-ଉଲ-ଜୁହା ଅବସରରେ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଓ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧ା୮(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଇଦ-ଉଲ- ଜୁହା ଅବସରରେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ଦେଶବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ମଧ୍ୟ ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ସୁଖ ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

