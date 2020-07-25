We will make Ayodha the pride of India : Yogi

UP, 25/7: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has held a meeting with the MP and MLAs and members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust and the local administration.

He said,” We’ll make Ayodhya the pride of India and the world. Cleanliness should be the first condition. There is an opportunity for Ayodhya to prove through self-discipline its capability and be the way the world expects to see it.”

“We all will be coming together for an auspicious event. There will be ‘deepotsava’ in all houses and temples on the nights of 4th and 5th August. Deepawali is associated with Ayodhya and the festival cannot even be imagined without Ayodhya,” Yogi added.