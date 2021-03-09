Weekend Lockdown imposed in this District. Know details!

COVID-19 Updates World 117,785,611 World Confirmed: 117,785,611 Active: 21,703,053 Recovered: 93,469,496 Death: 2,613,062

USA 29,744,652 USA Confirmed: 29,744,652 Active: 8,756,390 Recovered: 20,449,634 Death: 538,628

India 11,244,786 India Confirmed: 11,244,786 Active: 187,426 Recovered: 10,899,394 Death: 157,966

Brazil 11,055,480 Brazil Confirmed: 11,055,480 Active: 1,006,546 Recovered: 9,782,320 Death: 266,614

Russia 4,342,474 Russia Confirmed: 4,342,474 Active: 320,488 Recovered: 3,932,177 Death: 89,809

UK 4,223,232 UK Confirmed: 4,223,232 Active: 820,037 Recovered: 3,278,629 Death: 124,566

Italy 3,081,368 Italy Confirmed: 3,081,368 Active: 472,533 Recovered: 2,508,732 Death: 100,103

Turkey 2,793,632 Turkey Confirmed: 2,793,632 Active: 132,508 Recovered: 2,632,030 Death: 29,094

Germany 2,513,768 Germany Confirmed: 2,513,768 Active: 121,470 Recovered: 2,319,600 Death: 72,698

Pakistan 593,453 Pakistan Confirmed: 593,453 Active: 16,349 Recovered: 563,823 Death: 13,281

China 90,002 China Confirmed: 90,002 Active: 180 Recovered: 85,186 Death: 4,636

Nashik, 9/3: The Covid 19 cases are rising rapidly in Maharashtra. In the latest development, the Nashik district administration has decided to impose a weekend lockdown in the area with several restrictions. The lockdown is scheduled to begin on March 9.

These are the guidelines for the district:

– All essential services will be allowed

-All shops and establishments to remain closed from 7 pm to 7 am.

-Schools, colleges, coaching classes to remain closed in Nashik city, Malegaon.

-Temples, Mosques to remain open till 7 PM.

– Places of worship will remain closed on weekends.

– Scheduled examinations such as UPSC and MPSC will be conducted as usual.

The Nashik district administration decided to impose the weekend lockdown after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took matters into his own hands regarding the corona situation in the state.