Weekend Lockdown imposed in this District. Know details!

-
World
117,785,611
WorldConfirmed: 117,785,611Active: 21,703,053Recovered: 93,469,496Death: 2,613,062
-
USA
29,744,652
USAConfirmed: 29,744,652Active: 8,756,390Recovered: 20,449,634Death: 538,628
-
India
11,244,786
IndiaConfirmed: 11,244,786Active: 187,426Recovered: 10,899,394Death: 157,966
-
Brazil
11,055,480
BrazilConfirmed: 11,055,480Active: 1,006,546Recovered: 9,782,320Death: 266,614
-
Russia
4,342,474
RussiaConfirmed: 4,342,474Active: 320,488Recovered: 3,932,177Death: 89,809
-
UK
4,223,232
UKConfirmed: 4,223,232Active: 820,037Recovered: 3,278,629Death: 124,566
-
Italy
3,081,368
ItalyConfirmed: 3,081,368Active: 472,533Recovered: 2,508,732Death: 100,103
-
Turkey
2,793,632
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,793,632Active: 132,508Recovered: 2,632,030Death: 29,094
-
Germany
2,513,768
GermanyConfirmed: 2,513,768Active: 121,470Recovered: 2,319,600Death: 72,698
-
Pakistan
593,453
PakistanConfirmed: 593,453Active: 16,349Recovered: 563,823Death: 13,281
-
China
90,002
ChinaConfirmed: 90,002Active: 180Recovered: 85,186Death: 4,636
Nashik, 9/3: The Covid 19 cases are rising rapidly in Maharashtra. In the latest development, the Nashik district administration has decided to impose a weekend lockdown in the area with several restrictions. The lockdown is scheduled to begin on March 9.
These are the guidelines for the district:
– All essential services will be allowed
-All shops and establishments to remain closed from 7 pm to 7 am.
-Schools, colleges, coaching classes to remain closed in Nashik city, Malegaon.
-Temples, Mosques to remain open till 7 PM.
– Places of worship will remain closed on weekends.
– Scheduled examinations such as UPSC and MPSC will be conducted as usual.
The Nashik district administration decided to impose the weekend lockdown after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took matters into his own hands regarding the corona situation in the state.