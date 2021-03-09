Weekend Lockdown imposed in this District. Know details!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Nashik, 9/3: The Covid 19 cases are rising rapidly in Maharashtra. In the latest development, the Nashik district administration has decided to impose a weekend lockdown in the area with several restrictions. The lockdown is scheduled to begin on March 9.

These are the guidelines for the district:

– All essential services will be allowed

-All shops and establishments to remain closed from 7 pm to 7 am.

-Schools, colleges, coaching classes to remain closed in Nashik city, Malegaon.

-Temples, Mosques to remain open till 7 PM.

– Places of worship will remain closed on weekends.

– Scheduled examinations such as UPSC and MPSC will be conducted as usual.

The Nashik district administration decided to impose the weekend lockdown after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took matters into his own hands regarding the corona situation in the state.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
